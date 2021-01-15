13,426 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.69% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3,091.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 47,311 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $582,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JMST stock remained flat at $$51.04 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 634,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,978. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.