13,843 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,000. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.1% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Shares of LMT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $347.27. 1,849,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,864. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.24 and its 200-day moving average is $372.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

