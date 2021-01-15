$148.54 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to post $148.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.20 million and the highest is $153.03 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $195.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $636.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $621.60 million to $651.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $699.27 million, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $722.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

In other news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S. Louise Phanstiel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,049.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 367.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

MYGN stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 801,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,414. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

