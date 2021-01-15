14,909 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,700,000 after acquiring an additional 555,203 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,622,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,752,000 after acquiring an additional 36,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.13. 2,122,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,421. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.87. The stock has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.23, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $267.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.57.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

