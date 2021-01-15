1,500 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Purchased by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 956.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,031,000 after buying an additional 2,086,510 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1,498.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,626,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,469 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,922,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 413,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after purchasing an additional 323,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LNT traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.35. 32,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,659. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

