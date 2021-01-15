$159.86 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post $159.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.00 million and the lowest is $158.50 million. Perficient posted sales of $145.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $609.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $608.10 million to $611.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $664.38 million, with estimates ranging from $650.55 million to $674.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 12,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $517,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,127.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff acquired 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.84 per share, with a total value of $40,186.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,239.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,277. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter worth $6,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $82,788,000 after acquiring an additional 101,044 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 56.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,383 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 29.1% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 237,193 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 53,492 shares in the last quarter.

PRFT opened at $48.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

