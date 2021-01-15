17,055 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Snap by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $49.03 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of -65.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Snap from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $1,412,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,410,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,167,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $56,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 81,273,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,894,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,196,743 shares of company stock worth $83,135,514 in the last three months.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

