17,245 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,411,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,066. The company has a market capitalization of $220.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus increased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

