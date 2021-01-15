1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $37.57 million and $81,182.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00104933 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.34 or 0.00305554 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000173 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,655 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

