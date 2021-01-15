1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.58

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.58 and traded as high as $43.66. 1st Source shares last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 40,294 shares traded.

SRCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 1st Source from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $82.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in 1st Source by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in 1st Source by 515.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

