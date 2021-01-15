$2.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings of $2.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.81. Adobe posted earnings of $2.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $11.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.07 to $11.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.56 to $13.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.97 on Friday, reaching $458.30. 163,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,415. Adobe has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,820 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $666,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $538,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 527.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 67.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Adobe by 22.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,396 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

