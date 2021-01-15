$2.80 EPS Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce earnings per share of $2.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the lowest is $2.78. NVIDIA posted earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $9.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.92.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,164 shares of company stock worth $21,990,509. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $13.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $514.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,853,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,496,068. The company has a market capitalization of $318.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $529.41 and a 200 day moving average of $499.45. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

