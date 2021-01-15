20,325 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Bought by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $182,270,000 after purchasing an additional 327,887 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $54,581,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Illumina by 155.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $86,704,000 after purchasing an additional 170,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,907,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.51. The stock had a trading volume of 102,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,588. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.96, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,609,324.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,520. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BTIG Research raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.14.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

