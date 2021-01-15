2,459 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian acquired a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,594,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 6.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,250,000 after buying an additional 93,387 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,335,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,722,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,384,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMCL opened at $121.75 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.12 and a 200 day moving average of $86.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.74, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $252,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,973,701.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $1,580,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,899.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,164. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

