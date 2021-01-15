$25.90 Million in Sales Expected for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to announce $25.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.60 million. Venus Concept reported sales of $31.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year sales of $78.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $78.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $103.80 million, with estimates ranging from $101.79 million to $105.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.46 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 191.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Venus Concept by 2,994.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,951. The company has a market cap of $93.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.82. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

