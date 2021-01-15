2,528 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,231,000 after acquiring an additional 158,283 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,874,000 after acquiring an additional 71,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.79. 61,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,914. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.65. The company has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

