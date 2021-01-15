26,026 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,904,724 shares of company stock valued at $438,069,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 151.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

