26,466 Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Purchased by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,467,000. Icahn Carl C grew its position in shares of Xerox by 17.1% in the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,466,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $515,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,940 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 66.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,376,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xerox by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,654,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xerox by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,602,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,850,000 after buying an additional 1,027,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xerox from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 150,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $2,809,934.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE XRX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.62. 30,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,623. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $38.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.