343,814 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 343,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,923,000. Activision Blizzard makes up about 3.0% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 241,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 711,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,072,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.32. 190,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,746,096. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.67. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $92.99. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

