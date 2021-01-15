36,050 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 99.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after acquiring an additional 758,492 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 166.9% during the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 588,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,284,000 after purchasing an additional 367,815 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $5,863,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 105.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 87,455 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of UL opened at $59.84 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.