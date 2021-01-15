3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. 3D Systems reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

DDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of DDD traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,988,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,402,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $47,760.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $317,161 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,408 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 331,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

