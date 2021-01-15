40,455 Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,714,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,135,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $881,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,996,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

NYSE AVNT opened at $44.33 on Friday. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.93 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.