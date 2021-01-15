$43.30 Million in Sales Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce sales of $43.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.20 million. TechTarget reported sales of $35.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $145.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.60 million to $145.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $212.35 million, with estimates ranging from $210.60 million to $214.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of TTGT opened at $68.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $69.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 310,162.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 468,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 36,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.