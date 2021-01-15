4J Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,365 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 104,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 79,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 279.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.48. 8,034,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.29 and a 200-day moving average of $148.92. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

