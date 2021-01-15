4J Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Model Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,330,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,642,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 38,593.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 204,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,989,000 after buying an additional 191,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 930,976 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

