4J Wealth Management LLC Invests $450,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 257 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,824.24.

Alphabet stock traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,725.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,843.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,764.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,611.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.