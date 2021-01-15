4J Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.07. 184,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,229. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $64.79.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

