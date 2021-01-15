4J Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,278 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX traded down $2.88 on Friday, reaching $497.98. The company had a trading volume of 286,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,400. The company has a fifty day moving average of $512.70 and a 200-day moving average of $501.72. The company has a market capitalization of $220.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $534.92.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

