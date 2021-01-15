4J Wealth Management LLC Takes $7.88 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,877,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 7.6% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,953. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $87.94.

