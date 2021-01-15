4J Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $345.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $344.40 and a 200-day moving average of $317.29. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $183.27 and a twelve month high of $353.30.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

