5,416 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth approximately $558,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $178.94 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $182.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 941.84 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $27,004.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,124 shares of company stock worth $33,555,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.