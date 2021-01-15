6 Meridian Has $519,000 Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

6 Meridian lowered its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 42.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $141,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSTK stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.36. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,016,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,676,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,052,609.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

