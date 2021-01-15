6 Meridian Sells 333 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

6 Meridian lessened its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 400.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter worth about $577,000.

NYSEARCA:THD opened at $81.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1 year low of $45.95 and a 1 year high of $87.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.43.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.