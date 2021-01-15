6 Meridian Sells 42 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

6 Meridian lowered its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in WD-40 by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,260,000 after purchasing an additional 68,144 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WD-40 by 69.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WD-40 by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC opened at $279.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.14.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $383,260.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $1,385,816 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.