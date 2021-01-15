65,540 Shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of The Simply Good Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,819,000 after buying an additional 2,959,109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at $3,716,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 68.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 362,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 147,193 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $32.03.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.