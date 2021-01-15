$68.93 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce sales of $68.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.96 million to $71.92 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $52.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $246.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $241.12 million to $248.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $311.99 million, with estimates ranging from $256.39 million to $339.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

In other news, Director William S. Rubenfaer acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.99 per share, with a total value of $94,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,394.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.58 per share, with a total value of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 98.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

ADC traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.83. 355,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average is $65.54. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

