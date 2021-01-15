698 Shares in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.61.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $97.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.39.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.14 million. Research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

