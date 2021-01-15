7,685 Shares in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in AMC Networks by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

