7,695 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.18.

PYPL traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.62. 241,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,647,432. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.02.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

