7,928 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. McKesson accounts for 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,776,000 after purchasing an additional 72,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after purchasing an additional 291,140 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in McKesson by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 690,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McKesson by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after purchasing an additional 136,943 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.62. 14,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,584. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.64. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

