7digital Group plc (7DIG.L) (LON:7DIG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.17

7digital Group plc (7DIG.L) (LON:7DIG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.70. 7digital Group plc (7DIG.L) shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 30,681,462 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60.

About 7digital Group plc (7DIG.L) (LON:7DIG)

7digital Group plc operates as a digital music technology company worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Licensing, Content, and Creative. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

