$83.73 Million in Sales Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to post $83.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.05 million and the lowest is $83.40 million. S&T Bancorp posted sales of $79.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year sales of $337.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $337.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $329.32 million, with estimates ranging from $328.03 million to $330.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million.

STBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 121.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 218.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.65.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

