888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

EIHDF traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. 888 has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.40.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

