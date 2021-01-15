908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MASS traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,643. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

In other news, VP Michael S. Turner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Kevin Hrusovsky purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 193,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,100,000 in the last quarter.

908 Devices Company Profile

There is no company description available for 908 Devices Inc.

