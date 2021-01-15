920 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Linde by 1,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $2,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $263.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.17.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

