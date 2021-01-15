A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $244.85. 712,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,693,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $662.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

