A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 44,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

NYSE MDU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,936. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

