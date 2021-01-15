A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline accounts for approximately 1.5% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

PBA traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $27.55. 20,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,247. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 97.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

