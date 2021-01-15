A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $233,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,636,000 after purchasing an additional 191,305 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 865,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,049,000 after purchasing an additional 218,273 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.85. 233,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,694,627. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $162.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

