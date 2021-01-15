A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,675 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 44,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.90. 23,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

